Millwall boss Neil Harris calls Leeds United celebrations a 'disgrace in English football'

Millwall boss Neil Harris has hit out at Leeds United for the way they celebrated their late equalising goal in the 1-1 draw at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites earned themselves a valuable point in the 90th minute as Jack Harrison struck from 25-yards to level proceedings in the Championship clash.

United celebrated the goal with Samiel Saiz running to embrace his team-mates and Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff on the sideline in front of the Lions bench.

Moments before the equaliser Bielsa found himself in the middle of a heated argument with the Millwall dugout as winger Ezgjan Alioski and Harris exchanged words along with defender Barry Douglas.

Harris though, who initially played down the incident following the game claiming there was "no problem whatsoever", has now hit out at Leeds for the way they celebrated the late leveller in south London.

“I think Marcelo has already apologised in the press for his bench," Harris told the South London Press.

"And I’ve already stated that my staff could’ve given the ball back slightly quicker, make it more accessible to get the ball. But their reaction to the goal is completely over the top and a disgrace in English football.

“I felt at the time that their goal was a little bit unjust and looking back it was completely against the run of play. We were controlling the game and never looked in any danger. The goal is out of nothing – a 25-yard shot into the bottom corner.

“On another day it would hit any of the five blue shirts in front of him who are trying to get out to block him. We have to take that on the chin. We showed great character to almost win the game afterwards – instead of going into our shell."

Asked if he had a post-match drink with Bielsa, Harris said: “No. I briefly had a five minute catch-up when I went pitchside to do press. We discussed the heated exchange at the end of the game."