Millwall 1 Leeds United 1: Bielsa apologises for touchline behaviour and admits Whites could've won

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa apologised for his role in a heated exchange with the Millwall bench and reflected on a game he believed the Whites could've won.

The Argentine saw his side earn a valuable point at The Den as Jack Harrison struck in the 90th minute to earn a 1-1 draw again Neil Harris' Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

United dominated much of the ball in the second half and grabbed their reward as the clocked ticked over into injury time with Bielsa believing his side could have even grabbed all three points in south London.

"Forgetting the last five minutes, we could have won the game," Bielsa told his post-match press conference.

"But we had the last five minutes of the game when we could have lost it. The main arguments of our opponent are throw-ins, corners, long balls. All of them are legitimate but to impose our style we needed to do more complicated things. We did what we had to do to score.

"It was hard for us to play well. The position of Klich was a new one for him because he played as a fourth defender in front of three centre-backs. He couldn't use his main skill which is to make offensive actions. We were lacking this type of skill from him."

Moments before the equaliser the 63-year-old found himself in the middle of a heated exchange with the Lions bench as winger Ezgjan Alioski and Millwall boss Harris exchanged words along with defender Barry Douglas.

Bielsa though took the opportunity to apologise after the game revealing that his emotions got the better of him during the fixture.

"I take responsibility for this situation because I'm in football longer than my colleague (Harris)," he continued.

"If you win or you lose, it means a lot for us. Sometimes we behave in a way and then after, we lament our behaviour.

"I have the obligation not to behave like this and I shouldn't allow myself to behave like this. When you get more experienced, you should moderate your behaviour. That is why I apologise."

Millwall boss Harris said their were no hard feelings revealing the pair had cleared the air following the game: "I've spoken to him downstairs. There's no problem whatsoever."