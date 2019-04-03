Mike Dean hits 100 red cards in the Premier League - and Leeds United's trip to Birmingham City is next up for him

Referee Mike Dean warmed up for Leeds United’s visit to Birmingham City by issuing his 100th Premier League red card last night.

Dean hit a century of dismissals by sending off Manchester United’s Ashley Young at Wolverhampton Wanderers, reaching his hundred ahead of his appointment at St Andrews this weekend.

The Select Group official has been chosen to handle Leeds’ trip to Birmingham, the second time he has handled a game involving United this season.

Dean took charge of their 1-0 win over Reading at Elland Road in December, awarding Reading a late penalty which Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved, but he will be back in the middle as Leeds attempt to hold onto second place in the Championship.

Dean’s colourful career has spanned 19 years and Young became the 100th victim of his red card for a second bookable offence in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

Mark Viduka is the only Leeds’ player to have been sent off by Dean in the top-flight, during a game against Leicester City back in 2004.

Young’s dismissal was the 10th imposed by Dean this season, the highest tally in the Premier League.

Leeds, however, have improved their disciplinary record in the past 12 months, cutting down from seven red cards last season to four in this term.

Kiko Casilla, who was sent off during last month’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, is back from suspension for the clash at Birmingham.