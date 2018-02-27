Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore back for Leeds United clash after FA overturn ban

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore will be available for Friday’s clash with Leeds United after the Football Association overturned the red card shown to him in a 3-3 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

In a major boost for the Teesside club, the Spaniard has won an appeal against the dismissal after being red-carded for an off-the-ball clash with Sunderland’s Bryan Oviedo.

Adama was caught pushing Oviedo in the chest during the first half at the Stadium of Light and faced a four-match suspension having been sent off against Aston Villa earlier in the season.

Boro manager Tony Pulis, however, insisted he would fight the decision, claiming Oviedo had provoked Adama by poking him in the eye.

Pulis said: “I was really disappointed with Adama until I saw it again. He says Oviedo comes round and pokes him in the eye.

“Adama reacts to that, pushes him in the chest and the kid falls over so we’ll see what the FA have to say about that.

“It’s a reaction. You can’t react irrespective of what people do to you but let’s hope and pray people see what Oviedo did. He’s not pushed him for no reason. You’ll see why he’s reacted.”

The FA announced tonight that Adama’s appeal had been successful, freeing him to face against Leeds during Friday’s Championship game at The Riverside.

An FA spokesperson said: “Adama Traore will be available for Middlesbrough’s next four games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Sunderland on Saturday.”