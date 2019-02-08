Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Striker Patrick Bamford highlights magical influence that could decide clash of styles

PATRICK BAMFORD believes a "moment of magic" from himself or one of his Leeds United team mates could prove the difference in a clash of styles at Saturday's Championship hosts and former side Middlesbrough.

Bamford left Boro to join Leeds in the summer for £7m and the 25-year-old's first full league start for United after two recent knee injuries is set to arrive with Saturday's Championship clash at The Riverside.

Boro have the best defensive record in the Championship having conceded just 22 goals in 29 games whereas Leeds are the joint-third highest scorers having knocked in 50 goals in their 30 games - level with third-placed Sheffield United and behind only leaders Norwich City with 57 and fourth-placed West Brom with 59.

Just seven points separate second-placed Leeds and fifth-placed Boro though the Riversiders have a game in hand,

"I think being a defensive team, it's going to be a game where we have to be focused and be fully concentrated the whole match," said Bamford.

"In terms of where they are vulnerable, I think we have got individual players who can create something out of nothing and it might come down to that.

"It might come down to a magical moment from one of the boys.

"If you launch long balls up to them obviously they have got three or five massive defenders who are going tio be brilliant at heading the ball and anything that comes up in the air in a physical battle they are going to be very strong with.

"In terms of that, I think if we stick to our style, hopefully it will come up trumps.

"It's going to be interesting.

"Obviously I stay in touch with a lot of friends I have made up there and from what I have heard I think they have played quite defensive this year.

"Against our style which is extremely attacking, the amount of running that we do in a game, they might do a lot of running but it's different styles.

"They play a more direct style of play and we have the almost I don't know whether you want to call it tiki taka but it's that kind of possession based, quick flowing attacking football so it's going to be a good game for the fans to watch I think and hopefully they won't be able to cancel us out."