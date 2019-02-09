Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Patrick Bamford handed first Championship as Pablo Hernandez drops to the bench

Have your say

Patrick Bamford was handed his first league start for Leeds United but Marcelo Bielsa left Pablo Hernandez on the bench for today’s clash away at Middlesbrough.

Hernandez and Mateusz Klich shook off minor niggles in time to feature but Adam Forshaw failed to overcome a pre-game knee problem, allowing Kalvin Phillips back into Bielsa’s line-up.

Phillips’ inclusion in a defensive midfield role was one of three changes made by Bielsa, who gave Bamford a full league debut six months after the striker left Middlesbrough for Elland Road in a £7m transfer.

Bamford’s first season with Leeds has been hampered by injury but he made a goalscoring comeback in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City.

The forward replaced Tyler Roberts while young winger Jack Clarke started in place of the influential Hernandez.

Bielsa’s bench included Izzy Brown, the midfielder’s first appearance in a matchday squad since his arrival on loan from Chelsea in August.

Brown has spent more than a year recovering from an ACL injury suffered at Brighton last season but was included in Bielsa’s 18 as Leeds looked to strengthen their hold on a top-two position in the Championship.

Boro manage Tony Pulis made four alterations after a midweek FA Cup defeat at Newport County but injury doubts Jordan Hugill and Britt Assombalonga were both passed fit.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Shotton, Ayala, Flint, Friend, Mikel, Howson, Saville, Fry, Wing, Hugill. Subs: Dimi, Clayton, Assombalonga, Fletcher, Downing. Van La Parra, Besic.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Roofe, Clarke, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Brown, Shackleton, Hernandez, Davis, Halme. Roberts.

Referee: Darren England