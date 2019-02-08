Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Patrick Bamford believes Whites spirits will be lifted as striker and Izzy Brown eye returns

STRIKER Patrick Bamford believes his return to the first team fold can act as a lift for Leeds United and a signing from within following the closure of the January transfer window.

Bamford returned from his second knee injury of the season when brought on as a second half substitute in last weekend's 3-1 loss at home to Norwich City - appearing in the first team for the first time after a seven-week absence.

The forward is now set to make his first league start for Leeds in Saturday lunch-time's Championship clash at former side Middlesbrough and the forward hopes his return can automatically provide United with a boost.

With Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown also nearing a return from a year out with an ACL injury, Bamford also believes that United's squad will be significantly strengthened even in spite of making just the one addition in the January transfer window in the shape of 'keeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, with Leeds missing out on prime target Daniel James whose club Swansea City refused to sell.

United also remain minus the services of Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas through injuries though both are progressing towards a return.

Bamford reasoned: "Without blowing my own trumpet too much, it's one of them where I know that the fans have made a bit of a fuss that no one was really brought in in the January window.

"But we have got me and Izzy (Brown) who have been injured for a long time and who will have our part to play in the coming games.

"Then obviously there has been a lot of injuries as well so we haven't had a full squad for the majority of the games.

"It's not so much that it's just me but there's a lot of boys that are going to come back in and when lads are looking for something and they need that kind of lift, it can just be a player coming back like myself or Izzy or any of the others really."