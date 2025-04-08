Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Promotion hopefuls Boro and Leeds go head to head at the Riverside tonight.

Leeds United face a massive Championship clash at Middlesbrough tonight as two promotion hopefuls go head to head with third visiting fifth. Here, upon landing at The Riverside Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis and then post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line up for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Boro respond again, four chances

Azaz spoons a horrible effort wide and over. Much better though from Burgzog, fires just wide after being found in a good position in the box, Hackney then sends a volley straight at Darlow from the edge of the box. Feeling like this could go 1-1 soon. Burgzog then gets behind Firpo but Darlow pulls off a strong save.

Massive opportunity gone

Bogle sends James away down the right, two Leeds men arriving in the box - Solomon and Piroe, Boro outnumbered, should be 2-0 but gets his cross wrong and behind for a goal kick.

Huge chance Leeds

Ball worked to Piroe just inside the six yard box, turns and gets a shot away but Travers saves.

Back underway

No changes at the break. Second half starts similar to how the first half did, Leeds with the possession and patient build up.

Crikey, disallowed goal

Boro have the ball in the net from the corner and the place erupts but Conway is flagged offside. Leeds not convincing at the corner. Tanaka then plays another awful pass - misses Firpo and out for a throw. Leeds now under the pump.

Half time report - Boro 0 Leeds 1

Amid a terrific atmosphere, Leeds made a flying start and went ahead with just two minutes on the clock through Dan James.

A fine pass from Junior Firpo sent Manor Solomon away down the left and the winger sent in a perfect low cross which found James who arrived at pace to bundle the ball home into the back of the net.

Leeds looked right on their A-game and Brenden Aaronson produced a lovely bit of skill before playing in James whose powerful low shot was beaten away by keeper Mark Travers.

James was everywhere and the winger sent another decent attempt just over the bar from the edge of the box after being teed up by Jayden Bogle.

Boro finally had their first attempt at goal in the 16th minute but Kelechi Iheanacho's half-volley from the edge of the area flew well over the bar.

Nevertheless, Boro were beginning to get going and Leeds survived a heavy spell of pressure just before the half hour mark and a disallowed goal.

Sloppy passes from Leeds did not exactly help their cause and a decent Finn Azaz strike from the edge of the box was deflected behind for a corner.

Boro then found the back of the net from the corner, The Riverside erupting as Tommy Conway netted from close range but Leeds were saved by the offside flag.

With Aaronson looking tidy, Leeds got back on top and a lovely ball from Bogle played in James down the right side of the box but Boro just about dealt with his cross which was cleared for a corner.

It was then United's turn to have a goal disallowed from a corner as Ao Tanaka netted from close range but it proved a terrible decision, replays showing Tanaka was clearly onside.

Just one minute later, Boro created a golden opportunity from a rapid counter but Iheanacho completely blew his lines in skying a terrible effort miles over the bar when unmarked just inside the box.

Boro finished the half on the front foot but Leeds survived a couple of dangerous crosses into the box and entered the interval 1-0 to the good.

Panic stations

Burgzog sends in a lovely cross and Rodon and United’s defenders get in a mix up, Rodon thought about coming but then didn’t. Bogle eventually clears.

Issue in the away end

Stewards are being waved over and several of them have gone to attend to an issue near the top of that section.

Another disallowed goal - then huge Boro chance

Leeds’ turn this time, Tanaka nets from close range from the corner but is flagged offside. Boro then create a great chance but Iheanacho sends a terrible wild effort over the bar from the edge of the box. Big chance.

Boro are getting going now

Azaz sees a shot from the edge of the box deflected wide. Poor passes from Solomon and then Darlow not helping the Leeds cause.

A first Boro attempt

Boro finally have their first attempt at goal in the 16th minute but Kelechi Iheanacho's half-volley from the edge of the area flies well over the bar. Very little from them so far but they are threatening to come into it a bit more now. Leeds massively on top though, should really be two up by now. Decent stuff. Good headed clearance by Firpo clears danger as Boro put one into the box.

It gets better

Millwall are 1-0 up at Sheffield United. Burnley 0-0 at Derby. Both started at 7.45pm. Top as it stands. Another chance for Leeds for James again who fires over from the edge of the box.

Chance for a second

Aaronson plays in James, gets into the box, low powerful shot beaten away by Travers. Leeds look right on it. Looking good. Loads of space. Need to be ruthless and get 2-0 up while so dominant.

GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!

2: What a start! Leeds ahead from their first attack. Dan James nets from a Solomon cross. Very bright start by Leeds who are already pushing for a second.

Underway at The Riverside

Leeds with the kick-off - Whites kicking away from their fans in the first half, still plenty of people still taking their seats. Leeds with the early possession, patient approach.

Rocking

Atmosphere at The Riverside, away end certainly making themselves heard. Loud and clear.

All set at The Riverside, Leeds hot favourites

Warm-ups are done, despite the recent form table, Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker and no bigger than 4-5. Boro can be backed at 15-4 and the draw is 3-1.

Aaronson then

Gets another chance in the no 10 role - straight back in for Gnonto who struggled at Luton. That was a hard one to call. The other change is as expected and picks itself as Gruev replaces the injured Struijk with Ampadu dropping back to centre-back to partner Rodon. Gruev and Tanaka the centre midfield axis. One change for Boro as Van den Berg replaces the injured Borges.

Two changes for Leeds

Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Darlow; Bogle, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Wober, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph.

Leeds United arrivals

Leeds arrive at The Riverside. Joel Piroe the first player out and Manor Solomon doing pre-match press (usually means a starter). No surprises in the squad - no surprise omissions.

Good evening from The Riverside!

And what an evening, blue skies over The Riverside for an absolutely massive clash as fifth plays third. All the build-up to come here and arrivals as we get them. Team news and predicted line up below.

Leeds team news

Joe Rothwell (calf) and Pascal Struijk (foot) are both out and Struijk could be out for the season if assessment discovers a small fracture, as is feared. At this stage, the defender has definitely been ruled out of United’s next two games. Rothwell is in the same boat and Farke admits it is likely the midfielder will also miss the Easter weekend double header. It is hoped Rothwell will be back for the final two games of the season. In better news, young striker Mateo Joseph is now back in the mix having missed the weekend’s trip to Luton due to being ill.

Predicted Leeds line up: Darlow; Bogle, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Gnonto, Piroe.