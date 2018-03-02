Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Last five meetings at The Riverside

Ahead of tonight’s Championship clash at The Riverside, here’s a look back at Leeds United’s last five games at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0

September 27, 2015

The two teams last met at the Riverside in 2015 when Middlesbrough came out on top with a comprehensive victory over the Whites. With Boro chasing a top-two finish Leeds United were against the wall after just two minutes when David Nugent put the ball into the Leeds net.

Things got worse for Leeds United on 32 minutes when Giuseppe Bellusci diverted the ball into the back of his own net with a diving header. A point for Leeds was out of sight for visitors in the 81st minute when Fabbrini capitalised on a Sol Bamba slip to take the ball round Marco Silvestri and slot it home.

The win for Boro put them within a point of leaders Brighton and left a dejected Leeds side in 14th place.

Leeds United's Jimmy Kebe battles with Middlesbrough's George Friend in February 2014.

Middlesbrough 0 Leeds United 1

February 21, 2015

Leeds United produced their fifth win in six games against top-of-the-table Middlesbrough in a good performance from the Whites.

The only goal of the game came three minutes into the fixture when Alex Mowatt’s deflected shot ended up in the Middlesbrough net.

Leeds United's Luciano Becchio in action against Middlesbrough in march 2012.

Then came the period of domination from Middlesbrough, in which Leeds were indebted to Marco Silvestri making a collection of good saves and Sol Bamba who used every inch of his 6ft 3ins frame to deny the Boro a chance of an equaliser.

Chances came Leeds’ way to double the lead with Scott Wootton hitting the bar and Bamba heading wide. But the solitary goal proved enough to give Leeds three points, climbing a spot to 11th.

Middlesbrough 0 Leeds United 0

February 22, 2014

A Leeds United team striving for a play-off place were left disappointed in a 0-0 draw which left the Whites seven points off sixth-placed Reading.

Newly-acquired goalkeeper Jack Butland, on loan from Stoke showed a solid display as he kept out efforts from Danny Graham and Albert Adomah.

Shots from Luke Murphy and half chances from Noel Hunt and Jimmy Kebe summed up a poor offensive performance from Leeds, who failed to get a shot on target.

Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 0

February 12, 2013

Leeds came into the game just five points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough. The fixture was looking like being a goalless draw after Jason Steele denied Ross McCormack on a couple of occasions and Curtis Main hitting the crossbar for Boro.

But Middlesbrough left it late to find the crucial goal with Main again rising and looping the ball over Paddy Kenny in the 82nd minute.

The defeat left Leeds eight points off the play-off zone.

Middlesbrough 0 Leeds United 2

March 11, 2012

Neil Warnock earned his first win as Leeds United manager as the Whites came on top in a solid victory. Boro came into the game in rich form after four wins out of the last five.

Ultimately, Leeds United pounced on two Middlesbrough mistakes from Jason Steele and Justin Hoyte.

Robert Snodgrass scored the first goal of the game after being chosen as captain by Warnock.

Only 10 minutes later Hoyte’s miskick presented a cutback for Ross McCormack which was stroked home by Luciano Becchio.

Boro finished with 10 men after a kick out from Barry Robson which ended a dismal afternoon for Tony Mowbray.