Middlesbrough v Leeds United: Freezing weather could cause postponement of Friday’s game

Middlesbrough are hopeful that Friday night’s game against Leeds United will go ahead despite the threat of postponement amid heavy snow across the UK.

The Teesside club are battling to ensure that the clash with Leeds kicks off as planned but indicated today that further bad weather could put the Championship fixture at risk.

Boro and Leeds are due to meet in a televised Championship match at The Riverside, a crucial fixture for two clubs who are positioned beneath the league’s play-off positions.

Overnight snow has caused travel chaos throughout the country, however, and further bad weather is expected over the next 48 hours.

A statement from Boro read: “The club are currently working hard to ensure Friday’s game against Leeds United goes ahead as planned.

“The club cannot legislate for forthcoming weather and more snow and freezing temperatures are forecast.”

Photos of The Riverside taken this morning showed Boro’s pitch covered in thick snow and ongoing attempts by the club’s ground staff to clear it.

The weather, though, is affecting surrounding roads and a crowd in excess of 20,000 is anticipated on Friday. Leeds have sold their allocation of 2,600 tickets.