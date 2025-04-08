Promotion hopefuls Boro and Leeds go head to head at the Riverside tonight.

Leeds United face a massive Championship clash at Middlesbrough tonight as two promotion hopefuls go head to head with third visiting fifth . Here, upon landing at The Riverside Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis and then post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line up for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Joe Rothwell (calf) and Pascal Struijk (foot) are both out and Struijk could be out for the season if assessment discovers a small fracture, as is feared. At this stage, the defender has definitely been ruled out of United’s next two games. Rothwell is in the same boat and Farke admits it is likely the midfielder will also miss the Easter weekend double header. It is hoped Rothwell will be back for the final two games of the season. In better news, young striker Mateo Joseph is now back in the mix having missed the weekend’s trip to Luton due to being ill.