Middlesbrough to discuss Leeds United fixture with local authorities

Middlesbrough will hold a fresh round of discussions with Cleveland Police and the local council later amid ongoing doubts about whether tomorrow’s clash with Leeds United will survive the weather.

The three parties are scheduled to reconvene this afternoon following talks this morning over the safety implications of heavy snow falling on Teesside.

Severe conditions are threatening the Championship clash between Boro and Leeds with postponement and Boro’s ground staff began another clear-up operation today having spent most of yesterday moving snow from the pitch at The Riverside.

The club are optimistic that their stadium will be prepared for tomorrow’s match, a game which is due to kick off at 7.45pm and will be televised live by Sky Sports, but the snow showers have raised concerns about supporter safety and travel issues with a crowd of more than 25,000 expected at The Riverside.

The cold has led to the closure of various main roads in the area and Cleveland Police have been warning against all non-essential travel.

This morning’s discussions involved Middlesbrough officials, council staff and representatives from both the Highways Agency and Cleveland Police.

Writing on Twitter before lunchtime, Cleveland Police’s assistant chief constable Jason Harwin said: “Just had update meeting with @ClevelandPolice Chief Insp Emily re tomorrow’s @Boro @LUFC game.

“Further meeting later today with the club and @MbroCouncil. Public safety is clearly the priority.”

United’s players reported in for training at Thorp Arch this morning but a pre-match press conference with head coach Paul Heckingbottom, arranged for 12.45pm, has been cancelled.

Middlesbrough’s squad are also been working at their Rockliffe Park base and manager Tony Pulis said he was hopeful that tomorrow’s clash would go ahead.

“The groundsmen both here and at the stadium have been fantastic, with people helping and the work going on to get the game on,” Pulis said. This is a ‘can-do’ club.

“People here want to do things. It shows great spirit. We need a bit of luck that the snow stays off over the next 24 hours and hopefully the game will go ahead.”