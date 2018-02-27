Middlesbrough fan absolutely loses it after defeat to Leeds United

Sometimes the beautiful game causes us all pain from time to time.
But for one Middlesbrough fan the 2-1 defeat at Elland Road last November was all too much. Speaking to Boro Fan TV after the game he was NOT impressed...
WARNING: The above rant includes such gems as...
"Everyone hates Leeds. I'm not even saying that to be respectful, I HATE LEEDS."
"I hate this club, I hate this stadium. This here, right [Elland Road], is like my grandad's shed."
"Your fans are ugly and your stadium's minging."
Enjoy.