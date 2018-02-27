Middlesbrough fan absolutely loses it after defeat to Leeds United

Have your say

Sometimes the beautiful game causes us all pain from time to time.

But for one Middlesbrough fan the 2-1 defeat at Elland Road last November was all too much. Speaking to Boro Fan TV after the game he was NOT impressed...

WARNING: The above rant includes such gems as...

"Everyone hates Leeds. I'm not even saying that to be respectful, I HATE LEEDS."

"I hate this club, I hate this stadium. This here, right [Elland Road], is like my grandad's shed."

"Your fans are ugly and your stadium's minging."

Enjoy.