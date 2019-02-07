Middlesbrough endure nightmare build-up to Leeds United showdown

Middlesbrough have endured a nightmare week as they build-up to their Championship showdown with Leeds United at The Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Pulis saw his side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Newport County in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Rodney Parade on Tuesday evening.

The Middlesbrough boss was returning to his home town for the fixture but suffered an unhappy homecoming as goals from Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond condemned the Championship side to defeat against League Two opposition.

Victory handed Michael Flynn's team a date with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the fifth round of the competition.

Fans were left unhappy at the final whistle with some voicing concerns on social media over allegations of a confrontation between players and those who had made the long trip to south Wales.

Tweets emerged after the game claiming that there had been a heated exchange between supporters and several of the playing squad following the full-time whistle.

It is understood that there have been no formal complaints made to the club but Middlesbrough have moved to calm the issue by speaking to players said to be at the heart of the discontent.

The Teessiders also suffered a delayed journey to Wales after thick fog hit the north east on the morning of the game, meaning their arrival was two hours behind schedule in the run up to kick-off.

Boro's problems failed to end there though as the chartered flight that was due to fly the squad back north after the humbling at Newport suffered engine failure on the runway.

Following discussions the decision was made for staff to travel back to Middlesbrough on the team bus, meaning Pulis and his men failed to arrive at the club's training ground until 7am.

The 61-year-old is now preparing his side for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's men on Saturday (1pm) with the two sides separated by just seven points in the league table.

Middlesbrough have played one game less than their counterparts and will be hoping to inflict a second defeat in a row on the Whites despite a problematic build-up to the hotly-anticipated clash.