Middlesbrough confident Leeds United fixture will go ahead

Middlesbrough remain confident that tomorrow’s clash with Leeds United will survive the weather with the authorities on Teesside meeting this morning to assess the clash at The Riverside.

Boro are beginning another clear-up operation after more snowfall overnight posed a fresh threat to the Championship fixture.

The club’s ground staff spent yesterday clearing their pitch at The Riverside and Boro believe their stadium will be adequately prepared for United’s visit but discussions involving the local council, Cleveland Police and the Highways Agency were due to take place at 10am to address potential travel and safety concerns.

Boro are expecting a crowd of over 25,000, including a full allocation of 2,600 Leeds supporters, but more snow is forecast today and Cleveland Police warned against all non-essential travel this morning.

The cold has led to the closure of main roads in the surrounding area in the past 48 hours and worries about continuing bad weather are casting doubt over tomorrow’s 7.45pm kick-off, a match which was moved to Friday night for a live broadcast by Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis admitted that it had been a struggle to clear the Rockcliffe training ground but praised the efforts of all involved.

“The scenery up here is lovely, but getting to work and getting down to football has been difficult over the past few days because of the need to clear the pitches,” said Pulis.

“The groundsmen both here and at the stadium have been fantastic, with people helping and the work going on to get the game on. This is a ‘can-do’ club.

“People here want to do things. It shows great spirit. We need a bit of luck that the snow stays off over the next 24 hours and hopefully the game will go ahead.”

United’s players reported in for training as planned this morning but Leeds have cancelled Paul Heckingbottom’s pre-match press conference, which was scheduled for 12.45pm.