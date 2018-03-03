Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: How would you rate the ref?

Darren England was the man in the middle for Leeds United’s clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

It is the second time time he has taken charge of a Leeds United game this season. He was at Elland Road for the goalless draw against Fulham.

Phil Hay’s view of his performance at the Riverside was: “not bad, all things considered. Couldn’t be blamed for any dubious offside calls. 6/10”

What did you think? And how did it rate in comparison with other Whites games this season? Click on the link for more ref ratings.