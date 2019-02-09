Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1: Last-gasp Kalvin Phillips makes Whites point at the Riverside

Kalvin Phillips struck in the eleventh minute of added time at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Marcelo Bielsa made three changes for the trip to Teesside as Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Jack Clarke replaced Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez who dropped to the bench as Adam Forshaw missed out through injury.

Bamford was handed a first league start six months after joining the Whites from Middlesbrough, while Izzy Brown was included in a match day squad for the first time since his loan move from Chelsea last summer having spent 13 months on the sidelines with a torn ACL.

It was Leeds who fired the first warning shot through Mateusz Klich as he failed to control a volley on the edge of the box after lovely build-up play from Kemar Roofe.

Tony Pulis' side though saw the better of the chances in the opening exchanges as George Saville forced Kiko Casilla into two strong saves from outside the area.

Aden Flint then had two glorious opportunities to break the deadlock as he headed over the bar from underneath frame of the goal before fluffing his lines completely just a minute later inside the six-yard box as he failed to connect with the ball.

Pressure was mounting and once again Boro opened up United as George Friend burst down the left to cross a low ball to the back post.

Fellow full-back Ryan Shotton was on hand for what looked to be a certain goal but he lost his footing at the vital moment.

Leeds were being held to the occasional attack as Lewis Wing again went close for the hosts and his snap shot from 20-yards flew inches past the post.

Bamford then had a sight at goal himself as Harrison's reverse ball found the striker in space inside the box but he could only fire wide of the mark much to the delight of the home crowd.

Bielsa responded at the break by bringing on Hernandez in place of Clarke.

It was Boro though who finally opened the scoring just two minutes into the second half as Friend again broke down the left and picked out a lovely ball to Wing inside the area who slotted home past Casilla.

Leeds mustered a response as Pontus Jansson met a Gjanni Alioski corner before Liam Cooper was forced into a last ditch tackle as John Obi Mikel picked out Wing inside the box.

Substitute Tyler Roberts saw the ball canon off his thigh from another corner just as he looked to work an effort on goal much to the striker's frustration.

United then saw a flurry of chances blocked as Darren Randolph produced a strong save from a low Kemar Roofe effort after good footwork from Jansson.

The Swede then hit the post with a glancing header with Bamford left wondering how he put the rebound wide of the post as he drilled low.

It was all Leeds as Middlesbrough dropped deep onto the edge of their own box.

As the game moved in the final 10 minutes there was a long stoppage as medics attended an incident on the United bench which resulted in twelve minutes of stoppage time.

United pushed on but found a wave of Middlesbrough defenders in their path as the hosts attempted to cling onto all three points.

Leeds though finally had their goal in the eleventh minute of added time as Phillips nodded home past Randolph after Cooper headed a corner back across goal to send the visiting fans wild and grab a much-needed point for Bielsa's men.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Shotton, Ayala, Flint, Friend, Mikel, Howson, Saville, Fry, Wing, Hugill. Subs: Dimi, Clayton, Assombalonga, Fletcher, Downing. Van La Parra, Besic.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, Jansson, Cooper (c), Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Clarke, Roofe, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Hernandez, Brown, Davis, Shackleton, Halme.

Attendance: 30,881 (Away: 4,489)