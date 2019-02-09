Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1: Kalvin Phillips takes blame for Boro opener but Whites could have won by three or four

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Kalvin Phillips took the blame for Lewis Wing's opener in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Championship hosts Middlesbrough but said only Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph stopped the Whites recording a convincing victory.

Phillips insisted he was to blame for allowing Wing to ghost free and fire past Kiko Casilla from the edge of the box in the 47th minute.

Phillips, though, then popped up in the 11th minute of added time to head home a Gjanni Alioski corner following a Liam Cooper assist to take United back to the top of the division.

Leeds looked to be staring at a 1-0 defeat after a superb double save from Darren Randolph to deny Kemar Roofe from close range as part of a second half which saw Pontus Jansson head against the post with Patrick Bamford firing the rebound wide from close range.

"I feel like I was a bit to blame for their goal," said Phillips.

"Their no 10, Wing, got free and had a shot on goal abut I was just happy to get my first goal of the season and get a very important point away from home.

"It's a hard one really because the manager is always speaking about as soon you lose the ball getting back into your position and I feel like at that moment in time I just didn't do that quick enough and obviously the ball then went to Wing with him scoring.

"Maybe it's a bit harsh but no one else is to blame really but me.

"I was just happy to get the goal and the important point."

The game featured 12 minutes of added time after Whites midfielder Jack Clarke fell unwell on the bench and was taken to hospital.

Leeds say the 18-year-old is responsive and attending hospital with the club’s head of medicine and performance Rob Price.

"I just know that he was feeling unwell," said Phillips.

"Obviously he had to go off from the bench but all the lads send their regards and wish him well and hopefully he has a speedy recovery and comes back alright.

"It wasn't a nice feeling coming into the changing room, everyone just wanted to know how Jack was.

"I believe he is doing all right so that's good."

Reflecting on the game overall, Phillips reasoned: "Their keeper did absolutely unbelievable - with Pontus' save, Roofey's save, Pat's save, I think the keeper more or less kept them in it and just credit to the keeper really.

"But our strikers are still getting in them positions and still having them chances to score and on another day I think they go in and we win by three or four.

"After the result last night, the Sheff United Aston Villa result, we were all buzzing that they ended with a draw.

"But we just came here to try and get three points, as we do everywhere we go and hopefully against Swansea on Wednesday we can do that at home.

"We are just looking forward to getting back out there."