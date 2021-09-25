Michail Antonio serves up Leeds United praise after West Ham victory in Elland Road 'marathon'

Antonio struck a 90th-minute winner in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash to ensure his side left West Yorkshire with all three points, despite having trailed 1-0 at the break.

Leeds went ahead through a superb finish from Raphinha in the 19th minute and West Ham looked to have equalised in the 53rd minute when Tomas Soucek netted from close range after a free-kick.

Antonio had knocked down Meslier with his arm and the goal was disallowed after referee Kevin Friend checked his monitor via the intervention of VAR.

LATE WINNER: Michail Antonio, right, heads off to celebrate after netting in the final minute of Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road to seal a 2-1 victory. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The Hammers then drew level in the 67th minute when Jarrod Bowen cut in from the right and unleashed a fierce drive that took a deflection off Junior Firpo to fly past Meslier.

Both sides then looked to bag a winner and Antonio got it after being played in by Declan Rice, the striker beating Jamie Shackleton before slotting a finish past Meslier in the final minute.

Antonio then paid tribute to the home side's quality and also work rate, telling Match Of The Day: "That's one thing that Leeds make you do - run.

"Run and run and run until you can't run anymore.

"They are a quality team and you know it's going to be end-to-end and for a neutral it's always going to be an enjoyable game.

We always believe that we keep going and if we keep pushing and working hard we are going to create opportunities especially the way we play counter attacking football,.

"But they also play counter attacking football so it's more like a basketball game than a football game and that's why you have to keep running and working hard for the team."

Providing his reaction to Sky Sports, Antonio said: "Unbelievable. Nothing better than coming back from 1-0 down. It is like running a marathon - it was so hard.

"To come away with three points is quality. It was up there with one of my best goals."

