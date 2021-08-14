Leeds United Head Coach Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa’s kick-off their sophomore top flight campaign with a tricky trip to face bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds will be hoping to vastly improve on their 6-2 defeat at Old Trafford last season, and come the end of the season will be looking to kick on from their ninth-placed finish last term.

But while Richards believes that they have the tools needed to continue causing havoc in the Premier League, he is also of the opinion that consolidation is key for the Whites.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, the popular pundit said: “Perhaps the element of surprise will be missing this time around. Opposing teams will be anxious about facing Leeds and aware of the damage they can inflict – but trying to stop them and actually doing so are two entirely different things.

“People will be expecting Leeds to push for Europe after breaking into the top 10 but let’s be realistic here. Progress for Leeds will be staying around the same position, consolidating and establishing themselves firmly in the Premier League. They have to be in this division forevermore.

“If I could make one wish for the year, it would be to have a seat inside Elland Road for the first game with fans back inside. The place will be absolutely bouncing. Long may it continue.”

Richards also singled out Kalvin Phillips for praise, and has argued that supporters can expect big things from the midfielder after his influential performance in England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

He said: “He was brilliant last season, and playing for England will only make him better.