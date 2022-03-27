Memories of Leeds United's epic 1987 FA Cup semi-final

Leeds United played out one of the FA Cup's best-ever semi-finals packed with drama and goals at Hillsborough. The club's appearance in a major semi-final for first time in ten years produced a tremendous duel in the Sunday sunshine with eventual FA Cup winners, Coventry City. Defender David Rennie gave the Whites a dream start when he headed home after 14 minutes. It was a lead they held until the 68th minute before substitute Micky Gynn equalised for the Sky Blues. Keith Houchen put Coventry ahead before Keith Edwards headed home to equalise and take the tie into extra time. It was Dave Bennett who broke Leeds hearts when he tapped in what proved to the winner after 99 minutes. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook