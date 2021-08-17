Mel Sterland hails Leeds United for 'nicking' a signing and declares his Luke Ayling wish

Mel Sterland played a key role for Leeds as Howard Wilkinson's side were crowned champions of England in 1992 and the former defender is now enjoying what he is seeing in the position he used to fill.

Better still, says Sterland, today's incumbent in that position - Luke Ayling - was signed for a fee of around just £200,000 from Bristol City back in August 2016 as Leeds approached their seventh consecutive season in the Championship.

Five years later, Ayling is the club's first choice right back in the Premier League, and Sterland now hopes he finally gets the chance to meet him at some point in the 2021-22 campaign.

STEAL OF A SIGNING: Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling, pictured warming up prior to Saturday's clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

"Oh my God, I love him," Sterland told the YEP.

"I think he is an absolutely outstanding footballer.

"He's had it rough.

"You look where he was, at Arsenal he got released, Yeovil and then Bristol City and then he came to Leeds United and they nicked him - £200,000 he cost.

"He can play centre half, he can play as a wing back, he can play right back in a four, he is an amazing player and he has great fitness.

"He did struggle when he got injured as when he came back it took him a few games to get back to it but it does when you have had an injury.

"But he is an absolutely outstanding footballer and I'm hoping to meet him, I'd like to meet him.

"I have never met him.

"I spoke to him on the phone and I just said I hope I can meet you one day.

"I think he is a great footballer and as a person I bet he is great as well."

Asked if Ayling is even better than he was, Sterland quipped: "No, don't be daft.

"To be honest it's totally different.

"I could get in the Leeds side if we were playing with five at the back because a wing back can go forward.

"I used to get forward anyway with four at the back but I think I would struggle to get in the Leeds side with him playing.

"He's a great player and I am going to meet him this year, I am going to shake his hand.

"I'm going to hopefully go to one of the games and meet him before the game.

"I think he's great.

"The lads all take the mickey out of me because I always speak highly of him but I bet he is a great kid."

