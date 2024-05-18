Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will take on Southampton in next week’s Championship play-off final at Wembley

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier is readying himself for a family rivalry as his former team prepare to do battle with Leeds United, the club his brothers support, next Sunday.

The Saints took their opportunity to join the Whites in the Championship play-off final on Friday night as they beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at St Mary's. The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the tie and the first 45 minutes of the return fixture ended in a stalemate, too.

Southampton managed to flex their muscles in the second half, though, with Will Smallbone combining with David Brooks before firing home the opener in the 49th minute. That was followed by a late Adam Armstrong brace with his second coming from the penalty spot.

Cedric Kipre scored for the Baggies in added time, but the writing was on the wall by that point as the south coast side booked their spot at Wembley. They'll make the journey to north west London on May 26 to take on Leeds for a spot in next season's Premier League.

Given his association with the club, next Sunday is bound to be a big day for the Le Tissier family, but the contest has been made even bigger by the fact his brothers will be cheering on the Whites.

“Amazing night at St Mary’s but the job is only half done," Le Tissier, who scored 209 goals for Southampton in 540 appearances. "Next Sunday will be fun given 2 of my brothers are Leeds fans.”

The clubs have met on two previous occasions this season, of course, and unfortunately for Leeds, Southampton emerged victorious both times. The first meeting between the pair came in September with the Saints running out 3-1 victors.

Adam Armstrong scored a brace on that occasion, too, with other coming from Smallbone, while Pascal Struijk scored for Leeds on what was Daniel Farke's worst day in the Leeds job up to that point.

They went head to head on the final day of the season, too, with the south coast outfit securing a 2-1 win at Elland Road. It's hard to read too much into that result, though, given the way the season ended for the Whites although bizarrely Armstrong and Smallbone were the scorers once more.

