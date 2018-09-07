Mateusz Klich reveals he was 'very close' to leaving Leeds United

Almost every member of the Leeds United squad is a player transformed - however Mateusz Klich is a special example.

The 28-year-old was out in the cold at Elland Road last season where he made just one Championship start before it seemed his Leeds career had come to an abrupt end after being sent to FC Utrecht on loan in January.

However, the arrival of Bielsa sparked a second chance for Klitch, and he's certainly taken it with both hands.

Already accumulating more appearances than last year with The Whites, the Poland International has played in each and every one of Leeds' six league games and has marked that with a goal ratio of one in every two games.

Klitch spoke earlier in the week about how Bielsa opened his eyes which has sparked a string of impressive performances - earning his place back in the international set up.

The midfielder is aware of how different things might have been had his move to the USA materialised in the summer. But now, Klitch revealed he is happy, in the best shape of his life and realising how important it is to act like a professional footballer.,

“Over time, I realised that it could be getting harder to receive a call-up (to the national squad)," Klitch told SportoweFakty. "I was very close to a transfer to the United States and it would probably have been a nail in the coffin. In the end, I didn’t leave, which I’m happy about.

He added: “I’m in the best shape I’ve ever had in my life. A lot has changed: I have seen a lot, learned a lot and drew a lot of conclusions. At the beginning of my football adventure, I did not take a few things seriously – even food. It’s only recently that I realised just how important it is for a football player.”

Klitch could feature for Poland in their UEFA Nations League tie away in Italy tonight.