What you get from the Polish midfielder is so much more than an online account stripped of any discernible personality, churning out carefully-selected images and bland statements that prioritise engagement, sentiment and brand value over authenticity.

What he taps into his smartphone is simply an online extension of the character Leeds fans fell in love with, the one often seen irritating opposition players or breakdancing on the pitch at Pride Park after promotion was secured.

The image of him reclining in a chair smoking a cigar and the video of him haring past merry en route to blind drunkenness were classified as bona fide Leeds United art, just as his graffiti on the wall at Elland Road forever will be.

He’s a man of considerable wit and humour and that shows in his social-media work. There might be a sly dig at a refereeing decision, amusing self-deprecation and some mild-to-moderate teasing of a team-mate but even the tamest of content takes on a wildly-exciting feel when compared with the standard post-game posts from managed accounts.

So it’s a grand shame if his absence from Twitter, which began on Saturday evening after a small number of Leeds fans tagged him in abusive or hyper critical posts, becomes a long-term one.

Chasing away one of the few remaining players who gives a glimpse into the person wearing the shirt will further cheapen the football experience on social media.

But, if he decides he simply cannot bother himself with the hassle of opening an app to receive insults, he cannot be blamed.

GOOD ACCOUNT - Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich's social media presence is more authentic and enjoyable than agency-managed accounts of his peers. Pic: Getty

Nor could he be blamed for Leeds United’s defeat at Chelsea. Lifting his foot to make contact with Antonio Rudiger was a mistake and a costly one at that, presenting the Chelsea man with an opportunity to go to ground and referee Chris Kavanagh with the chance to point to the spot.

The likes of Danny Murphy have expressed disgust with the decision, calling it ‘soft’ yet it was entirely avoidable, from a Leeds perspective as they sought to close out the game and take a valuable point from the home of the European champions.

It was just as avoidable as Raphinha’s long-distance sliding challenge that also felled Rudiger in the Whites’ penalty area, or indeed Illan Meslier’s risky floated pass to Stuart Dallas and the Ulsterman’s subsequent poor first touch that allowed Marcos Alonso to steal in and set up Chelsea’s first goal.

It appears, though, as if Klich was the one who copped all the flak on Twitter and the reason for that is football’s growing ‘what have you done for me today?’ problem.

Running himself into the ground in 92 consecutive Championship games, being instrumental in promotion and those four goals and five assists during an admittedly up-and-down first Premier League season, cast aside and totally ignored in the face of all-important recency.

Even if he had been the only Leeds player to make a mistake at Stamford Bridge, it would not have warranted abuse or Tweets wishing him out the door in January.

Criticism and fair-minded discussion of football, including the ability or suitability for a team of an individual player, has been part of the game forever but it takes a certain state of mind to tag that player into the conversation.

In any case, the only opinions that really matter in this situation are those of Marcelo Bielsa and Klich’s Leeds team-mates. We’ll know their opinion on the mistake if the head coach is happy to continue trusting Klich and his colleagues are content to keep giving him the ball, so he can do what he did so well to help build the attack for Joe Gelhardt’s goal.

From what we know of Bielsa, Klich’s error was likely to have long left his mind before the abusive messages were brought up in yesterday lunchtime’s press conference.

“Football is a game that contains errors,” he said.

“To imagine footballers without the possibility of making mistakes would take away the inhibition that is needed in a creative game.

“Nobody wants to make errors. Everyone always combines to avoid them. If you look at all the goals scored every weekend you would have to look very hard to find one that couldn’t have been avoided.”

To err is human, as UEFA proved yesterday with their Champions League draw balls-up. Abusing a football player for making an error is inhumane and unlikely to benefit anyone, ever.