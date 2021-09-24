Polish international midfielder Klich has had the misfortune of testing positive for coronavirus twice, despite having been vaccinated.

The 31-year-old returned from his second spell out due to Covid-19 when playing the full duration of last Friday night's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Leeds are still seeking a first win of the new Premier League season and have several players out injured but Klich is feeling upbeat about what lies ahead.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPBEAT: Leeds United's Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich, pictured after his return to the Whites side in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Klich also played 31 minutes of Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash at Fulham in which he came on as a second half substitute and is now hoping for more much-needed minutes in Saturday's clash against West Ham at Elland Road.

"I’m okay," said Klich to BBC Radio Leeds, reflecting on recovering from coronavirus for a second time.

"The first couple of days I was a bit ill, I lost taste and smell as well which was weird and funny at the same time.

"I’m okay now, I had quite an intensive four or five or six days after I came back here to the training ground, so I hope I will not get it a third time.

"I think it’s getting there. Obviously 90 minutes against Newcastle helped a lot.

"I just need games and minutes, it’s going to be good, it’s going to be better."

"The first time I had Covid it was almost the same.

"When I woke up and it was a Wednesday and I felt basically the same as in March, I told my girlfriend, ‘I might get Covid again’ and then I tested positive.

"It wasn’t bad and thank god I didn’t have any major problems.

"I’ve been vaccinated as well so I did everything that I could to avoid it but it’s difficult times and you can just get it anywhere. I just hope everyone gets recovered like I did."

Klich revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus for a second time shortly before August's clash at Burnley, United's last game before the international break.

The Pole was forced to miss the contest at Turf Moor and then could not represent Poland during the September internationals, including the World Cup qualifier at home to England.

The midfielder then returned as an unused substitute for the 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool, before playing the full duration of Friday's draw at St James' Park.

"I know I needed it," said Klich of his Magpies return.

"I think I started the season well, I had a good game against Everton and then I just couldn’t wait to play Burnley and go for the international break.

"The one game I wanted to play was to play against England and I just couldn’t do it.

"Covid just stopped me for a second but I’m back now and I hope the games are going to help me get my confidence back and it’s going to get better.

"I think I did okay against Newcastle.

"I could have scored and probably should have scored a goal.

"We should have won. I think I was alright.

"I felt good on the pitch and I think as a team we did good, we just missed out the goal for 2-0, and that would have been a different game.

"They’ve got intelligent players and Saint-Maximin is one of them, it’s difficult to stop him. He will cause problems for every team this season.

"We’ve been there many times, we just missed our chances.

"We create a lot and we’re supposed to score. It’s not the first time that we’ve had a lot of possession, a lot of chances, and we should win.

"Everyone is saying that we are in a bad situation right now, but we’ve played five games and three of them were against teams from the top four and we’ve only lost two games, so it's a difficult league, there’s no easy games so every point matters I would say.

"The problem would be if we conceded goals and not created anything.

"I think we’re getting back to our good shape and our way of playing because obviously against Liverpool and Manchester it's more difficult.

"There are games coming that we have to win soon."

Assessing United's current injuries, Klich added: "We’ve got enough players to play, obviously I wish that everyone was fit and could play but I don't think there’s one team in the Premier League who have got everyone fit and ready to play.

"It’s everyone’s problem right now.

"I think we’ll be fine. I'm waiting for Robin (Koch) to come back. Again he’s very close. I think a couple of guys from injuries are coming back. Diego's (Llorente) coming back. We’re going to be okay."

Leeds now have back to back home games as Saturday's clash against West Ham is followed by next Saturday's 3pm kick-off against Watford, the last game before the international break.

The Whites will return with a trip to Southampton, followed by a home clash against Wolves and then trip to Norwich City on the back of the midweek Carabao Cup fixture at Arsenal.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.