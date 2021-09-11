Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich. Pic: Getty

The Whites are yet to win any of their opening three top flight fixtures this term and face a tough test against Liverpool this weekend.

An opening day defeat to arch rivals Manchester United has been followed up by draws with Everton and Burnley - meaning Leeds reached the September international break without a three-point haul to their name.

Klich and his team-mates have set their sights high, harbouring of improving on a stunning campaign last year that saw the Elland Road outfit finish in ninth spot at the first time of asking in the wake of promotion.

"I hope we will repeat the same season we had last year and then maybe add a little bit more," Klich told FourFourTwo of this season's ambition.

"Who knows, maybe this time we could compete for the Europa League places? But let’s not forget that the second season is always tougher for newcomers – just look at what happened to Sheffield United last year.

"They were as good or even better than us in their first year, then got relegated with a bang. So staying up will continue to be the main goal for us – then we’ll see."

United made the step up into England's elite division with ease last term after jumping from the Championship to the premier League.

The 31-year-old Poland international, though, says the gulf in class on-pitch has been fairly apparent.

"The quality is much higher in the Premier League when it comes to individual talent. Here, when you lose the ball in the middle, there’s a bigger chance you’ll concede," Klich continued.

"The field is more even in the Championship and you play eight more matches, so it’s more gruelling and exhausting physically.

"If someone had told me a few years back that I’d have got four goals, five assists and my team would finish in the middle of the pack [last year] in the strongest league in the world, I would have probably told them to see a psychiatrist!