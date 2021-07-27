Klich, though, hopes the toughest part of the summer has now been left behind as Leeds await their first pre-season friendly at Guiseley tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

Polish international midfielder Klich was one of six players to represent Leeds at this summer's European Championships which meant a shorter break for those involved.

As he approaches his fourth season with the Whites, the Leeds ace admits he would have ideally preferred "more holidays", especially considering the Pole's sheer amount of game time.

BACK TO IT: Leeds United's Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Klich even admits that his fourth pre-season at Elland Road has been the toughest yet - but all because Leeds are looking to push on after a superb ninth-placed finish upon their Premier League return.

"It's harder, I think everybody says it is harder," Klich told BBC Radio Leeds, asked if there were any differences to this summer's pre-season.

"Then we can be fitter and we can do more so we are doing more.

"But I think the worst part of it is behind us because now we start the friendlies and stuff so I think now it is going to be easier."

Leeds face four friendlies in five days starting with tonight's clash at Nethermoor Park against non-league Guiseley.

United also visit Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening before a clash at Fleetwood Town on Friday night.

Leeds will then take on Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

A second season back in the Premier League for the Whites will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.

Asked if he was ready to go again, Klich said: "I think so, although the last three seasons plus Euros were very intense for me.

"I wish I had more holidays because there wasn't really much time to recover after Euros and I had to get back as soon as possible to Leeds and we start with our pre-season which is very hard and very tough."

Pressed on whether there was any opportunity for some down time this summer - a spot of his passion for street art perhaps - Klich laughed: "I had no time!

"I had to come home seven days earlier from my holidays because I had to self isolate at home.

"I sat at home for six days or seven days so it wasn't really a great holiday as well.

"I had no time!"

