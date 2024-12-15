Mateo Joseph has given his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at Preston.

Whites striker Mateo Joseph has made a Leeds United admission about Saturday’s draw at Preston North End but with a Championship rivals reminder.

Joseph dropped to the bench for the weekend’s contest at Deepdale yet provided a key impact as a second half substitute as Daniel Farke’s side left with a 1-1 draw.

With Leeds heading for a 1-0 defeat, Joseph stormed into the box towards a Dan James cross which his marker Dan Whatmough sent into his own net for a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Joseph revealed that he had got a touch to the cross to influence the goal as he declared that he needed to be in those exact positions as a Whites no 9.

Joseph, though, also admitted that his team were not happy with their first half display yet served a reminder that Daniel Farke’s side had ultimately picked up one more point at Championship rivals Preston than they did last term.

“Obviously it's a bit of a hectic one because we scored in the 90th minute but to be honest we weren't so happy with our first half,” said Joseph.

“It's a difficult feeling because obviously we got one point from here - last year we lost so it's not that bad so we have to keep going in this way and try to get the things that we need to improve and making them come true."

Asked if he had got a touch for the goal, Joseph said: “They gave it as an own goal but I touched it a little bit. But anyway it's a place that me as a striker I need to be and I feel a part of that goal because I influenced the defender's touch so I'm really happy to help the team. Let's keep going.”