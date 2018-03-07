MATCHDAY LATEST - Wiedwald dropped for Wolves clash

Have your say

Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has been dropped for tonight's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the YEP understands.

Youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to make his second senior start for Leeds following Wiedwald's nervous performance in last Friday's 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who starts against Wolves tonight.

The German was partly culpable for Boro's second goal and struggled through the rest of the match, increasing the pressure on head coach Paul Heckingbottom to replace him this evening.

Second-choice Andy Lonergan has a neck injury, leaving 21-year-old Peacock-Farrell to face the Championship leaders at Elland Road.

Peacock-Farrell's only previous first-team outing for Leeds came in a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers in April 2016. He spent a month of this season on loan at York City in National League North.

More follows...