'Massive result' - Leeds United fans left relieved after hard-fought victory over Norwich City
Leeds United earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon - but what did supporters have to say post-match?
@brittain_joe GET IN!!! Massive result that. Poor performance but 3 points is what was needed! #lufc
@tommy_lufc Well, we weren’t very good but we had to win & we did just that. Irritating to concede but good to see Rodrigo bagging the winner & scoring in two consecutive games. Raphinha our best player again. Struijk solid. #lufc
@jaysimonleeds1 Massive 3 points that, performance was very poor but the result was everything today... hopefully that will give them some confidence back that is clearly missing. #lufc
@ImEdVegas We needed that win so much! Let’s hope this is the start of some winning form. #LUFC
@stephens_tweets Let's be honest, the performance was terrible at times today, but boy was that a huge win and 3 point, that's all that matters. Emotionally drained after that. #lufc
@JimenaJuani When you are playing badly, and losing, the only way to improve performance is by regaining confidence, and confidence is achieved by winning. Important 3 points. In Bielsa and these players we trust.
@LUFC1984LUFC Would have preferred a more dominating performance to be honest. Can't complain as we got the win and 3 points. All #lufc fans, enjoy your evening.
@calummadell Raph class above as per, James had another decent game, but Harrison is just so bad atm and the whole attack looks disjointed, need Bamford back quick. Another sloppy set piece goal to concede too, but defence ok in open play. Be nice to have Llorente/Struijk at CB one day #LUFC
@deanemmaedieA much needed 3 points but we are a shadow of last season, injuries have woodened us this year, the players look done in....we need to sign in January...don't feel confident like #lufc