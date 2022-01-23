The Magpies arrived at Elland Road sat second-bottom in the Premier League table having recorded just one league win all season via December's 1-0 victory at home to Burnley.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were seeking a third league win in succession and squandered several good chances to take the lead but the visitors also created opportunities and bagged the only goal of the game in the 75th minute via Jonjo Shelvey's free-kick.

Eddie Howe's Tyneside outfit then failed to make the most of good openings in a bid to double their tally and finished the game having having mustered 15 attempts at goal, three of which were on target.

DESERVED SUCCESS: For Newcastle United against Leeds United at Elland Road in the eyes of Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds had one more shot on target but one less attempt at goal and saw a ten-point cushion back to Newcastle cut to seven points by Saturday's defeat.

The Whites remain in 15th place whereas the Geordies moved up a place to third-bottom.

"We really needed this win to lift our confidence," Slovakian international 'keeper Dubravka told nufc.co.uk.

"I think I we deserved it because the work ethic we showed on the pitch today was great.

"We created some good chances and I'm happy that we scored a goal to win us the game.

"You need to have that little bit of luck sometimes but I think we deserved it because we worked so hard in the build-up to the game and then made it count.

"That is the most important thing. It's a massive three points.

Dubravka added: "We showed good attitude, which was great to see and this is how it should be.

"I'm very happy (with a clean sheet) but I have to say the guys played very well today.

"They defended well and you could see that togetherness on the pitch. We were everywhere and although Leeds created some chances, we were there."