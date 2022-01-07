The Hammers and Whites will lock horns in east London on Sunday afternoon and Irons captain Noble is eyeing a dream FA Cup send off in last season with West Ham.

David Moyes' hosts are flying high in fifth place in the Premier League table - 11 spots and 15 points higher than Leeds - but Noble is full of respect for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

The Hammers captain also says he is relishing Sunday's occasion, for which Leeds were given 8,900 tickets inside a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000.

RESPECT: For Leeds United from Mark Noble, above, captain of Sunday's FA Cup third round hosts West Ham. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

“This competition has been important to me throughout my whole life,” Noble told Sunday’s Official Programme, as quoted on whufc.com“As a boy living in a house full of West Ham fans, I was told all the stories of how Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds lifted the FA Cup at Wembley, about Ronnie Boyce, Alan Taylor and Trevor Brooking scoring the winning goals and dreaming of one day playing for the club in an FA Cup final.

“While I’ve not done that yet, I still have that dream and, who knows, maybe it can come true in my final season as a West Ham player!

“That would certainly be a memorable end to an unforgettable career, and a special moment not just for me but for everyone associated with our great Football Club.

“We’ve got a tough tie to win first, though, to get us moving down the road to Wembley.

"Leeds are a Premier League team with really good players and a great manager, so we’ll need to be at our best and give everything to beat them.

“If we could win, it would be another fantastic memory and another really good moment for us this season.”

Looking ahead to atmosphere at the London Stadium on Sunday, Noble added: "I am told there will be thousands of thousands of young fans here on Sunday and, whether you’re a Junior Season Ticket Holder or Claret Member, attending your first game at London Stadium, or are a young Leeds supporter cheering your team on, I hope you really enjoy the day.

“There is nothing better than going to the football with your family and friends, so give your team a cheer, join in the songs and have a fantastic time.

“We’ll do our very best to get through to the fourth round and I know the lads are determined to go on another long cup run.”

