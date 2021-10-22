Mark Lawrenson reveals Leeds United score prediction amid injury crisis - plus Manchester United, Burnley & more

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Southampton and Leeds United at St Mary's Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The Whites picked up their first victory of the season against Watford earlier this month and will be hoping for another three points against Wolves on Saturday.

Leeds United fell to defeat at the hands of Southampton at the weekend, while Bruno Lage’s side are enjoying an impressive run of four wins in five Premier League games.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have failed to beat Saturday's visitors in their last five attempts and last came out victorious in a 1-0 win at the Molineux Stadium in October 2016.

In Mark Lawrenson's weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, the pundit revealed he expects Leeds United to play out a 1-1 draw against the West Midlands outfit.

The former Liverpool defender wrote: “Wolves are on a roll, with four wins in their past five games, and they are scoring some goals now too.

“Meanwhile, Leeds lost again last week, at Southampton. They were without Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford at St Mary's and Raphinha might be the only one of that trio who plays here.

“This is a tricky time for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa but I think they will find some form soon - it might not happen until Phillips and Bamford are back though.”

Lawrenson was joined by CBBC stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven this week, with Elena predicting a 1-0 win for Wolves, while Hayden expects a dramatic 2-2 draw at Elland Road.