Leeds United picked up their first win of the season against Watford earlier this month and will be hoping for another as they take on strugglers Norwich City.

The Whites sit just outside of the relegation zone and could move as high as 13th place if they take three points from the Canaries this weekend.

The last tie between the two sides saw Norwich come away with the win, however the last time Leeds United visited Carrow Road they enjoyed a 3-0 win as they went top of the Championship thanks to goals from Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds are unbeaten in eight of their previous 12 meetings.

Mark Lawrenson has revealed his prediction for the clash in his weekly piece for BBC Sport and the ex-Liverpool defender expects Marcelo Bielsa’s side to take all three points in a 2-0 win.

He wrote: “This is game number 10 of the Premier League season, taking us more than a quarter of the way through, so if you are a manager or a coach you will now have a really good idea what you can expect from your team during the rest of the campaign.

“Let's face it, things do not look very good for Norwich right now after their capitulation against Chelsea last weekend, and it is hard to see them improving much in the coming months.

“Leeds have been slow off the mark themselves, and given their form, this should be a home game for Norwich to target to win. I don't see that happening though.”

Lawrenson was also joined by Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor, with the Aston Villa fan tipping the Whites for a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich.