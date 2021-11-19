Mark Lawrenson makes Leeds United prediction ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash - plus Manchester United, Norwich City & more
Leeds United will take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.
The Whites will return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to the capital to take on Tottenham Hotspur in Antonio Conte’s second league match in charge.
Leeds United’s form has looked slightly more positive after a difficult start to the campaign and they are now unbeaten in their last three matches, including a 2-1 win over bottom of the table Norwich City.
Meanwhile, Spurs have also endured a tough season so far and find themselves in nineth, but Conte will be looking to quickly turn things around following the international break in which striker Harry Kane scored seven.
Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, Mark Lawrenson has made his prediction for Sunday’s match in his weekly piece for BBC Sport.
The former Liverpool defender has tipped the hosts to take all three points in a 2-0 defeat for Leeds.
Lawrenson said: "Leeds are another team who I think are lacking something defensively.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte still hasn't had much chance to work with his players since he took charge at the start of the month but they should create plenty of chances here. If Harry Kane is firing, they will win comfortably enough.”
This week Lawrenson was up against singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu.
Zuzu – whose new album Queensway Tunnel was released last week – also expects Spurs to take the win, but has predicted a narrow 1-0 scoreline with Conte’s side improving on previous performances.
Elsewhere, Lawrenson has tipped Manchester United to bounce back after their loss against Manchester City with a 2-0 win over Watford, while he has predicted Norwich City to take a point off Southampton after picking up their first win of the campaign before the break.