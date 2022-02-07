The Whites toppled the Reds in front of a near 9,000-strong crowd at Elland Road.

Jackson's side were looking to haul themselves out of the Premier League 2 bottom two and did so with an impressive 3-0 victory.

Jack Jenkins opened the scoring in the first half before Crysencio Summerville and Max Dean both converted late penalties.

Leeds United U23s boss Mark Jackson. Pic: Getty

The win saw Leeds move up to 11th in the standings, two points above the drop zone.

"I'm really, really pleased," Jackson told the YEP post-match.

"It was a tough and challenging game tonight against a good Liverpool team. We knew it would be. We wanted to go out and get the three points like we do every game.

"We wanted to bounce back as a group from the last game against Blackburn. I thought the lads put in a really good performance tonight. They showed some quality and also some togetherness and desire to defend."

United's development side have made a habit of earning first half leads but not seeing games through this season.

The win over the Anfield club was a huge step forward to build momentum entering the latter part of the campaign.

"We said that at half-time," Jackson added.

"We can talk about tactics or this and that all we want but it's about us being focused and being disciplined. We knew Liverpool would come out and have a go, which they did in the second half.