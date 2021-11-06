Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites fell to a 3-2 defeat against rivals Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds twice battled back from behind through Sean McGurk and Nohan Kenneh but were undone by a late solo effort from Amad Diallo - a player who cost the hosts upwards of £30m and has Champions League experience.

The 19-year-old produced some fine individual skill to add to his earlier goal along with a Charlie McNeill effort and the strike snatched all three points in Lancashire.

For Leeds, the loss signalled a sixth Premier League 2 game without victory and a fourth defeat in that same period.

Jackson was missing the likes of Lewis Bate, Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt against the Red Devils but wants his players to keep believing in what they are doing amid a poor run of form.

"We didn't get the result. We know that. We challenged them to do that but we didn't get it. It's what we need at the minute but there's no way we're going to change how we play," Jackson told the YEP post-match.

"As a staff, a club and a group of players we have to trust in the process. Trust in how we play. Believe in it. Stick to it and it will turn for us.

"They've left everything out there on the pitch. They gave it their all but we've been undone by a bit of quality. I'm sure when we look back it could've been avoided."

Asked about the game itself, Jackson added: "After going 1-0 down I thought we worked our way back into the game well. We had periods where we dominated. They were really dangerous in the first half, they had good movement in the top line, which we didn't deal with effectively.

"We addressed that at half-time and I thought we did that in the second half and really got a foothold in the game. We deservedly got back level. Unfortunately, we were pushing and we could've gone on to get a winner but we got a bit of a sucker punch.

"It's a good bit of skill from their player [Diallo] but I'm sure when we look back at it could've been avoided.