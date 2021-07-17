The Argentine head coach boasts a long and successful coaching CV that dates back to the early nineties where he began with hometown club Newell's Old Boys.

Bielsa retired from playing at the age of just 25 to focus on a coaching career that started in the youth ranks before moving up into senior teams.

He won several titles with N.O.B and is heavily revered at the club to this day - even having the stadium named after him.

Bielsa's career has spanned South America and Europe amid spells with the Argentina and Chile national teams.

He is remembered fondly by supporters across the world in the main for his swashbuckling style of play and commitment to attack with exciting fast flowing football.

Bielsa has already left his mark in West Yorkshire after his arrival three years ago and is currently enjoying his longest spell in charge of a single team at club level.

The Whites have gone from perennial mid-table Championship strugglers to the top half of the Premier League under Bielsa's watch in LS11.

Here - with the help of stats guru LUFC Data - we take a look at how his win percentage compares across his stellar coaching career with each team he has managed so far:

1. Newell's Old Boys (Argentina) Aug 1990 - Jul 1992. Matches: 94. Won: 40. Win percentage: 42%

2. Atlas (Mexico) Aug 1993 - September 1994. Matches: 58. Won: 23. Win percentage: 40%

3. Club America (Mexico) Aug 1995 - Mar 1996. Matches: 32. Won: 10. Win percentage: 31%

4. Velez Sarsfield (Argentina) Aug 1997 - Jun 1998. Matches: 44. Won: 23. Win percentage: 52%