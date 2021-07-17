Marcelo Bielsa's win percentage at Leeds United compared to every other team he has managed
Marcelo Bielsa has made history since his arrival at Leeds United in the summer of 2018 - but how does his Elland Road spell compare to the rest of his career?
The Argentine head coach boasts a long and successful coaching CV that dates back to the early nineties where he began with hometown club Newell's Old Boys.
Bielsa retired from playing at the age of just 25 to focus on a coaching career that started in the youth ranks before moving up into senior teams.
He won several titles with N.O.B and is heavily revered at the club to this day - even having the stadium named after him.
Bielsa's career has spanned South America and Europe amid spells with the Argentina and Chile national teams.
He is remembered fondly by supporters across the world in the main for his swashbuckling style of play and commitment to attack with exciting fast flowing football.
Bielsa has already left his mark in West Yorkshire after his arrival three years ago and is currently enjoying his longest spell in charge of a single team at club level.
The Whites have gone from perennial mid-table Championship strugglers to the top half of the Premier League under Bielsa's watch in LS11.
Here - with the help of stats guru LUFC Data - we take a look at how his win percentage compares across his stellar coaching career with each team he has managed so far: