Leeds will return to Premier League action just three days after Saturday evening's goalless draw at Brighton through Tuesday night's clash against Patrick Vieira's Palace at Elland Road (kick-off 8.15pm).

Ahead of the game, Whites head coach Bielsa will hold his usual pre-match press conference but at the early time of 8am on Monday morning.

Bielsa will be asked about the latest team news as Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch work towards completing their recoveries from injuries.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EARLY ONE: For Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Crystal Palace press conference on Monday. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Bielsa has already said that Ayling is likely to play for United's under-23s on Monday night in their Premier League Two Division One clash at Manchester City (kick-off 7pm)

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.