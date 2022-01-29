Leeds signed off until February with last weekend's 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United, after which Bielsa still had nine players sidelined, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper not expected back until March due to hamstring issues.

Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw also missed last weekend's defeat at home to the Magpies with hamstring problems, joining Patrick Bamford (foot), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder), Sam Greenwood (knee) and Crysencio Summerville (shoulder) on the sidelines.

But one Whites player has managed to take in every single minute of every league game so far and two Leeds men have started every league fixture.

Here, in descending order, we run through the top 13 Whites players who have featured the most amidst continued injury woes.

13th - Junior Firpo 931 minutes. Firpo has endured frustration with coronavirus and a muscular injury but was starting to build a consistent run until injuring his hamstring at West Ham. After Firpo, Tyler Roberts is next on 875 minutes and then Adam Forshaw on 853. Roberts has featured in 20 out of 21 games.

12th - Kalvin Phillips 1001 minutes. The Yorkshire Pirlo has missed United's last six games after injuring his hamstring against Brentford. After his Euros heroics, he was on the bench for the opener at Manchester United and two games were sat out with a calf issue in October. 12 starts.

11th - Rodrigo 1017 minutes. The record signing had been suffering from bilateral heel pain and needed to reduce his activity in order to aid his long-term recovery. Now back after missing four games, Rodrigo has had 12 starts and two outings from the bench.

10th - Pascal Struijk 1019 minutes. The impressive 22-year-old served a three-game ban after his red card against Liverpool and has also battled hip and foot injuries but the fit-again Struijk makes the top ten via 11 starts and three outings from the bench.