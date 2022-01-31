The Whites have failed to add a senior member of playing staff to the Elland Road ranks, opting instead to battle on amid the club's injury problems.

Leeds made a strong play for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson - the only genuine target they moved for - though failed in their attempts to lure him to the Premier League this winter.

Victor Orta saw two bids to the tune of £15m and £20m turned down by the Austrian outfit for the United States international.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have seen their top flight campaign hit by injury issues which have derailed a chance to produce a consistent run of results, leaving them in 15th and seven points above the drop zone.

Bielsa has had to dip into the club's youth ranks to fill gaps in his first team squad, missing nine senior options for the defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Supporters have been insistent on the LS11 side finding a midfielder to solve their problems this month but hopes haven't materialised into action.

Adam Forshaw has proved an able deputy to Kalvin Phillips since the former swapped for the latter into the treatment room last month.

Long-term absentee Robin Koch has also boosted things having recovered from a hip issue that saw him absent for four months at the start of the season.

Bielsa set out his stall on the January transfer window in late December, stating he would only welcome new players in should they improve what he has at his disposal already.

Leeds have only added youngster Mateo Joseph from La Liga side Espanyol - and will now attack the rest of the season with what they have.

"We will see where we are during January, if an alternative comes up we may take advantage," Bielsa said last month of the possibility of signing players in January.

"To bring in any player in any position that is a player who is better than what we have that player would be welcome."

He later added when quizzed again: "I reiterate, to bring in players they should be better than what we have. The club has invested £130m in the construction of this squad, and I don’t know if they can or can’t invest more.

"What I don’t have any doubts about is the club will always do the max they can to resolve the needs that present themselves.”

Bielsa also touched on the fans wanting to see bodies brought in this month to help amid the injury crisis though no help has been forthcoming.

"It is normal to demand an investment in the team," Bielsa continued in December.