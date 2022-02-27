Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United future latest: Decision awaited on head coach's job

Marcelo Bielsa's position at Leeds United is under threat after a winless run of six games.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:50 am
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 8:52 am

Leeds were blitzed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime and a decision is now awaited on the Argentine's job as Whites head coach.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We will keep you up to date with all of the Whites developments throughout the day via or Sunday rolling live blog below.

THIRTEENTH DEFEAT: Of the Premier League season for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, above, and now 60 goals conceded after Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United future latest LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:21

  • Argentine’s job under serious threat
  • Decision expected on role as head coach
  • Leeds blitzed 4-0 by Spurs on Saturday
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:21

From Newell’s Old Boys

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:19

Lineker and Shearer have their say

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 10:05

What fans are saying - there’s a common theme

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 09:26

From the Leeds United Supporters' Trust

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 09:24

From Chris Kamara last night

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 08:47

Decision awaited on Bielsa’s job as Whites head coach

Home
Page 1 of 1
Marcelo BielsaElland RoadTottenham HotspurArgentine