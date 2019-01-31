Marcelo Bielsa waits on "significant" Daniel James signing as Leeds United line up loan deal from Swansea City

Marcelo Bielsa said the arrival of Daniel James would be a "significant transfer” for Leeds United as the club worked to beat the clock and sign the winger before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

James is waiting to undergo a medical with Leeds with the club attempting to finalise a deal to take the Wales international on loan.

The 21-year-old is looking to complete a move before the closure of the January window following protracted talks between United and Swansea.

In a surprising development, Leeds are discussing a temporary agreement to the end of this season which includes an obligation to sign James on a permanent basis if the club win promotion to the Premier League.

United were willing to to pay an up-front fee of £5m as part of a full-time deal including add-ons but were unable to get Swansea to take that offer during an intense round of talks yesterday.

A permanent move in the summer would earn Swansea more than £5m and Leeds are also prepared to pay the the Welsh club a loan fee.

Speaking at Thorp Arch this afternoon, Bielsa said: “So far I don't have any news about transfers. I know that both clubs are negotiating but I don't know anything for sure.

“Victor Orta (United’s director of football) chose James and I accepted the player shown to me. I agree with the fact that this player has the features the team needs and responds to the needs of the team.

“If he comes it will be a significant transfer. If he doesn't come then we will find solutions.”

Leeds and Swansea have been haggling over a price for James for the past week.

Swansea were reluctant to lose the talented winger but have been under pressure to raise funds to ease the financial pressure placed on them by relegation from the Premier League. James has indicated to the board at the Liberty Stadium that he wants to take the move to West Yorkshire.

He is in line to become Leeds’ second first-team signing of the January window, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.