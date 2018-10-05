Marcelo Bielsa unsure if Pontus Jansson will miss any Leeds United action

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed he didn't know whether defender Pontus Jansson would miss any games due to the impending arrival of his first child.

The central defender looks unlikely to link up with Janne Andersson's Sweden squad for the upcoming international break with his country in UEFA Nations League.

Jansson's partner is approaching her due date for their first child and Whites boss Bielsa, who is still unable to select fellow defender Gaetano Berardi due to injury, also revealed that he was unsure as to whether the 27-year-old would miss any Championship matches.

"I don’t know yet, but human aspects, for me, are always more important than the football aspects," Bielsa said.

"In the majority of the cases, as the one you are mentioning, the players can combine both things, the personal life and the professional one."

Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon with Jansson expected to start for the Whites in the lunchtime kick-off.