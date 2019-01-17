Marcelo Bielsa treated disgracefully by media says Leeds United Supporters Trust

Marcelo Bielsa delivering his statistical masterclass. Photo: Phil Hay
The Leeds United Supporters' Trust has hit out at the media over the way the Spygate scandal has been covered.

Bielsa's unusual press conference made headlines across the country, including:

'I'VE SPIED ON EVERY TEAM' - The Sun

'Bielsa admits Leeds have snooped on EVERY rival' - The Daily Mail

'I SENT ALL THE SPIES' - Daily Star

'Live and Let Spy' - Telegraph Sport

The Leeds United Supporters Trust called Bielsa's statistical slideshow a 'coaching masterclass' and pointed the finger at the media for giving the head coach cause to call the extraordinary press conference.

The Trust said in a statement: "Today, Marcelo Bielsa delivered a coaching master class on the lengths he goes to on understanding his opposition - a masterclass he would not have had to deliver if it wasn’t for the reaction we have seen in the media this week.

"Marcelo has been treated disgracefully by a number of media outlets.

"We feel the reaction from these sections of the media has been disproportionate and some of the “impartial” pundits that have commented have lost a lot of credibility.

"Everyone at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust is fully behind Marcelo Bielsa."

