Marcelo Bielsa surprises Leeds United fans with unusual display of passion in FIFA 22 gameplay

Last week brought the much-anticipated release of FIFA 22. With each annual update comes the addition of new features, options and gameplay quirks to regenerate a classic video game that has been a gamers’ favourite since 1993.

The release of FIFA 21 was met with uproar this time last year as Leeds United fans were denied their first chance to play at Elland Road on FIFA for years, following the Whites' historic promotion to the Premier League, as it emerged that the famous stadium would have to be patched in on a future update.

This latest edition boasts the chance to play at Elland Road and promises “the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience”, which has been realised through the motion-capture of professional footballers playing high-intensity football.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EA Sports have also undergone a complete rebuild of the goalkeeper system, allowing them to incorporate individual personalities into the game’s shot-stoppers, and FIFA 22 will offer fans the chance to create their own club in career mode for the first time, including the design of a club badge and identity.

But one thing Leeds United fans didn’t bank on was the strange way beloved manager Marcelo Bielsa would be represented in gameplay.

This weekend two fans were surprised to see how the Argentine reacted to a Leeds goal and have shared a clip of his celebration, complete with audio commentary documenting their amusement.

Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty

In the clip, Rodrigo is seen striding into the penalty box and blasting the ball into the far corner to put Leeds United into the lead against Manchester City at the virtual Etihad.

The goal is followed by a close-up shot of the animated Rodrigo punching the air, before Tyler Roberts jumps on his back and a scrum of elated Whites players joins them.

“Who’s that?” the fan on the controller asks, as a grey-haired man in a black Leeds tracksuit runs across and jumps into the group of players moshing in celebration.

It is head coach Marcelo Bielsa, and the unlikely act provokes hysterics from the two fans playing the match, one of whom suggests, “don’t ever do that again, EA Sports”.

Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Michael Regan/Getty

In their quest for authenticity, EA Sports missed the mark a little and after the clip was shared on social media, fans piled on to make light of the inaccuracy.

‘Why does Bielsa look like a pitch invader?’ asked @Sophiewelshy1.

‘Bielsa’s been having too many espressos,’ wrote @DaveDuracell.

‘Imagine if they made it so he just strides back to the dugout when we score,” @OliverDriver20 wrote.

Gamers playing FIFA. Pic: Juergen Schwarz/Getty