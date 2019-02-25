Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United future rests on ‘goals being fulfilled’

MARCELO BIELSA says a decision on his long-term future as Leeds United head coach will be taken at the end of the season when the club assess if the 'goals have been fulfilled'.

Bielsa has Leeds facing their best chance yet of a potential return to the Premier League following a 15-year absence with third-placed United travelling to Championship hosts Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night knowing a victory would send them top.

Bielsa signed a two-year deal when taking over the hotseat in June but the 63-year-old will leave any thoughts or discussions about his future until the end of the campaign.

Asked if he had given any thought to staying at Leeds longer than his contract would suggest, Bielsa said: "The head coaches stay or leave depending on...when we draw the conclusion at the end of the season to see if we fulfilled the goals or not and we will take a decision from there."

Bielsa's two-year deal signed in June includes an option for Leeds to extend the agreement into a third season.