Marcelo Bielsa reveals the word of warning Tony Pulis had for his Leeds United side

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the word of warning Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis had for him following the 0-0 draw with his side at Elland Road in late August.

Bielsa, who was speaking ahead of Saturday's league game with Nottingham Forest, admitted that Pulis had warned him that keeping consistency in his sides performances would be one of the most difficult aspects for him.

United's form had dipped of late before a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday took the Whites back to the top of the table after defeat at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Bielsa though admitted that his counterpart was right as he continues to experience the gruelling side of a campaign in the English second tier that consists of 46 games across the season.

"After the game against Middlesbrough, Tony Pulis - he’s a wise man, he knows a lot of the Championship - he told me that it is very hard to keep the regularity of the team during this Championship, and we are an example of that, because we can’t impose our style all the time.

"The level of the team is the same one, but the players have ups and downs, even if we’ve played 30% of the Championship so far, if we want to take into consideration the regularity of the team, the time we’ve spent so far is not enough to get regularity, as we have not played all the games with the same level, and at the same time I’m not sure we’d play with the same level during 90 minutes."