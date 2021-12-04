The Bees have enjoyed a positive start to life in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship last summer.

Frank has guided his outfit to 16 points from 14 games this term so far, earning four wins and four draws.

The West London team are now preparing for a clash against the Whites at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon and the home boss has been impressed by what he has seen.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa greets Brentford's Thomas Frank. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Referring to the fact that a team that always attacks with six players, they have a genuine rush to be protagonists," Bielsa said of Brentford ahead of kick-off.

"And that they always try to keep the ball. This type of description coincides with what Brentford is and I say this not just to give a nice answer but you can verify it.

"Anyone who has seen Brentford play this season can see they attack with six players and they always want to keep the ball. That's not common in any league and even more so when that team is not one of the most prestigious clubs in the league."

Brentford face a swift turnaround ahead of their clash in LS11, having played on Thursday night at Tottenham Hotspur two days after Leeds.

"Normally teams go adapting to the amount of days of rest they have and our objective is the intensity that identifies us," Bielsa added.

"So far Brentford have shown to be a different team in the Premier League. The most novel thing I've seen is the amount of elements that they attack with. And the management they have of the ball in all the sectors of the pitch."